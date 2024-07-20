Heating Up Cold Cases: Week 3

We're heating up cold cases this July and here's a look at the stories we've highlighted the third week.

Alva Jean Parris

On Sunday, we highlighted the case of 9-year-old Alva Jean Parris who went missing on her way to her aunt's house. Here are the critical details:



June 10, 1960

Within three blocks of the Riverdale Housing Apartments in Essex

Found buried in a shallow grave near Middle River a few days later

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Detectives at 410-887-3943 or text 443-862-9426.

Joseph Carroll

On Monday, we featured 25-year-old Joseph Carroll, whose case had very few details. Here's what we do know:



Found on July 11, 1981

Family found his body in the Back River in Essex

Was estranged from his family, so police don't know when he went missing

If you have any information, which could help police you can call the Baltimore County homicide unit at 410-877-3943 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Sarah Jane Forrester

On Tuesday, we highlighted the case of 13-year-old Sarah Jane Forrester, who had first been reported missing from her Catonsville group home in February of 1999. Here are the critical details:



Last seen alive April 28, 1999 near Edgewater Village

Found murdered on May 12, 1999

Discovered behind the Belmont Park apartment complex in Woodlawn

If you have any information, which could help police you can call the Baltimore County homicide unit at 410-877-3943 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Bob Boyes

On Wednesday, we featured the case of 10-year-old Bobby Boyes who went missing on his way home from a friend's the day after Christmas. Here are the critical details.



Last seen December 26, 1968

Was walking along Wash Hance Rd in Port Republic, MD on his way home

He knew the woods very well

If you have any information that might help detectives find Bobby Boyes, please call the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack in Calvert County at 410-535-1400.

Yang Koo Yoon

On Thursday, we featured the case of 46-year-old Yang Koo Yoon, who was shot and killed in a robbery attempt on the liquor store he owned. Here are the critical details:



January 21, 1997 just before 9 p.m.

Selma Liquors at 4600 Washington Blvd

Two suspects entered the store attempting to rob it, a third suspect was seen to be driving a getaway car

If you have any information, which could help police you can call the Baltimore County homicide unit at 410-877-3943 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Roger Hearne Kelso

On Friday, we featured the case of Roger Kelso, who grew up in Anne Arundel County and disappeared about a year after graduating high school. Here are the critical details:



Family last saw him in the summer of 1962

His remains were found in April of 1985 by construction workers clearing ground for the Marley Station Mall

His remains were identified in April of 2019

If you have any information, which could help police you can call the homicide unit at 410-877-3943 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also reach out to Anne Arundel County Police Cold Case Unit at 410-222-4731.

