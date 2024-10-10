Dead in a ditch, woman's murder remains unsolved 30 years later

It was a Friday, February 28th, 1992, when a driver noticed something concerning.
The motorist was making their way from I-95 North to I-695 East in Rosedale when they saw a body on the side of the road.
Police were called to the scene.
They identified the dead, naked woman, lying in a ditch, as 42-year-old Judith Ann Miller.
An obituary said she left behind a husband, three siblings, and her mother.
Baltimore County Police say that Miller had been seen at several bars and dance clubs on the night of the 27th.
She was found with trauma to her upper body.
If you have any information, even a small detail, that could help police in this case, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020, or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Callers may remain anonymous.
