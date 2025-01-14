Baltimore County police still looking for leads in 42-year-old cold case

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It's been 42 years and police are still trying to solve the 1983 murder of Sharon Miller.

Since 1983, Miller's son has been working to find answer's about his mother's death. At the time of the killing, he was only 11-years-old.

Police say Miller's body was found in Baltimore County, covered under debris. Detectives noted that her hands and feet were missing.

Baltimore County police say if you have any information contact them at 410-887-3943.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers for a cash reward.

No detail is too small to share.