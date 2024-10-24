A horrific Halloween murder, gone cold

An evening of ghosts and ghouls turned especially grim in Glen Burnie in 2019.

24-year-old Michael Lee Wise was walking along the 400 block Gatewood Court, dressed up for Halloween, trick-or-treating with his girlfriend and young daughter.

Just after 7 p.m., someone shot and killed him.

"He even was trick or treating with his child on the night that he got killed, while walking with her in the stroller," Wise's mother, Chantey Holmes, said at a press conference a couple of months later.

Emergency personnel arrived around 7:20 p.m. and tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

He'd been shot multiple times.

The investigation revealed two people running away from that area after the shooting, but no one has been arrested.

Anne Arundel County Police had a press conference in January 2020, upping the reward for Wise's murder and three others from 2019. Holmes was one of the family members who spoke.

"My granddaughter will never get the chance to grow up with her father who was a good man until the end," she said. "I'm begging if anyone has seen anything, please come forward so it can bring our family closure."

If you have information that can help police solve this murder, or remember anything from trick or treating Halloween 2019 on Gatewood Court, call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731. You can submit a tip online here or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.