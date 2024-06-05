Maryland State trooper injured in crash, car overturned

BALTIMORE — A Maryland State Police trooper was hospitalized after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the area of Southwestern Boulevard and Interstate 695 for a report of a two-vehicle crash with a trooper.

The trooper was taken to a Shock Trauma center and officials say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Police say the trooper was trying to make left turn on the ramp when a Hyundai struck the patrol vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.