Maryland school districts announce last day of school for students and teachers

BALTIMORE — Summer is approaching and this means schools are coming up on their last days.

Check below for information on available districts. This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY:

The last day for most students at Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be June 13.

Hillsmere Elementary School, Quarterfield Elementary School, Rippling Woods Elementary School and Bates Middle School have received a waiver to hold their last day of class for students on June 12, to allow for construction projects according to officials with Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Parents and employees should also note the following key dates in place with the calendar:



The last day of school for graduating seniors is Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The last day of afternoon session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Friday, June 9, 2023.

The last day of morning session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The last day for ECI students will be Friday, June 9, 2023.

Any additional days needed for inclement weather closings would alter the last day of school accordingly. As previously approved by the Maryland State Department of Education, AACPS could also opt to switch to virtual instruction on such as a day to avoid extending the school year.

The 2023-2024 school year is scheduled to start for most students on Monday, August 28, 2023.

BALTIMORE COUNTY:

The last day of schools for students and teachers will now be Tuesday, June 13. BCPS didn't use any of their inclement weather days, so instead of a June 21 release date, it will be June 13.