Maryland native wins 3-star competition at Maryland 5 Star

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — History has been made.

Isabelle Bosley, a Maryland native, won the 3-star competition at this year's MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill.

Bosley, 28, becomes the first Marylander to win the championship in the event's brief five-year history.

When asked about what it feels like to do this in her home state, Bosley said "It's really special. I've grown up knowing this area my whole life and I've had this event in mind the entire season with this horse."

She sealed her victory with a show jumping performance aboard her 8-year-old horse, Conner, finishing with a score of 24.8.

The MARS is Maryland 5 Star is best described as an equestrian triathlon with four days of competition in dressage, cross country and show jumping.

In the same event, there are two different levels of difficulty between the CCI3* and CCI5* classifications.

