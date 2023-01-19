Maryland native Travis Pastrana trying out for the 65TH Daytona 500

Maryland native Travis Pastrana, known for attempting dare devil like stunts with anything involving motors and engines, is trying out for the Daytona 500.

One of most famous stunts he attempted was jumping the Annapolis city dock A.K.A "Ego alley" with a speed boat flying under his car. This isn't his first rodeo with NASCAR, he raced in the Nascar Xfinitiy series back in 2013.

First he'll need to make field in order to be able to compete. One of his teammates will be Bubba Wallace if he makes it. He'll drive the No.67 Toyota Camry with the Black Rifle Coffee sponsorship.