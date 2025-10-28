Maryland man accused of child exploitation in Philippines via live stream

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a man accused of producing and possessing child pornography.

Philip Turner, 46, has been charged with seven counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, production of child pornography, five counts of possession of child pornography and other related charges.

Maryland State Police

Police say the investigation began in 2024, when Homeland Security Investigations Maryland identified people connected to the sexual trafficking of children in the Philippines.

According to the investigation, the traffickers were using various online platforms, allowing parties to virtually direct the exploitation through a live camera feed.

Turner was identified through multiple virtual engagements, where he allegedly directed girls between the ages of 10-13 to engage in child pornography in the Philippines and around the globe.

On November 20, 2017, Turner had a conversation with a trafficker that indicates a negotiation price of $40 each to engage with two victims ($80 total), charging documents say.

One of the victims is a 12-year-old girl, who is the daughter of a friend to the identified trafficker.

Charging documents say Turner exchanged 4,400 messages, about 110 calls, and about 40 media files with the trafficker.

Police arrested Turner at his home without incident.