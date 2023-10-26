Marvel star Jonathan Majors will stand trial for assault charges

After months of back-and-forth delays and arguments, actor Jonathan Majors will officially face trial for assault charges on Nov. 29, following a New York judge's decision Wednesday to deny his motion to dismiss the case.

Majors has strongly denied the claims and pleaded not guilty to the four charges against him, which stem from his arrest on March 25.

New York City police charged the actor with assault and aggravated harassment after an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Jabarri claimed Majors struck her "about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," according to a criminal complaint.

Majors' attorney later said it was the actor who called police the day of the alleged assault out of concern for Jabbari's "mental health" and claimed Majors was the real victim in the case. He filed a counter-complaint against the woman in June, claiming she assaulted him during the March dispute.

Over the course of those months, multiple other alleged abuse victims of Majors came forward with their stories and worked with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Majors' initial trial date was set for Aug. 3, but multiple delays struck the case, pushing it to its new date.

"We look forward to presenting our case at trial," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

The court case arose just as Majors was rising as a major Hollywood star.

He earned an Emmy nomination for his breakout role in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and landed a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as its next supervillain, Kang the Conquerer. Following that, he was placed in multiple series and films, including the upcoming "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

But Majors' future in the business appears unclear now, after reports that he was dropped from other projects and by his public relations representatives.

