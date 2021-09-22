Macy's expands employment opportunities for holidays and beyond

BALTIMORE — If you're interested in working for Macy's this holiday season then you are in luck.

Macy's says they're hiring more than 750 people in the Baltimore area. This includes in store and more than 250 workers at Macy’s Joppa Fulfillment Center.

Macy's stores will hold a national hiring event Thursday, September 23rd. You can find more information on the Macy's jobs page.

The Macy’s Joppa Fulfillment Center will also participate with a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Macy's will be focused on facilitating application submissions and interviews as the Joppa Fulfillment Center will be one of the 500 stores across the country holding the national hiring event.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com. Applicants can go through the interview process online and receive an offer the same day they apply. Walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview during the hiring event.