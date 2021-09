BALTIMORE — Looking for work in Baltimore City?

Head over to the Whitehall Market for a career fair! The fair will be taking place on September 27 and 28 as well as October 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interviewers at the event include Crust by Mack, The Urban Burger Bar, Gundalow, Heritage, Firefly Farms and True Chesapeake!

All attendees are advised to bring a resume and a cover letter!