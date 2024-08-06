GBMC RX - SAFE Program

With an advocacy-based empowerment approach, GBMC's Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) Program assists victims with their safety and emotional needs; referring them for follow-up support, counseling, shelter and legal assistance.

The program helps connect survivors to local resources as well as providing specialized care in the hospital setting at no cost to the patient. Through grants and the support of the community, access to these resources is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The SAFE & DV team consists of skilled nurses and advocates who provide medical and forensic exams to victims of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence and human trafficking in a confidential, non-judgmental setting. The program also maintains a strong community presence, educating and training various groups and institutions across the state and beyond to recognize signs of violence and abuse with the goal of moving the needle toward prevention of these crimes. GBMC’s program has been consulted and is considered a national model of care.

