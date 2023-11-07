GBMC RX - Robotic Surgery

Robotic surgery uses cutting-edge technology to enhance surgical precision and control. The da Vinci Surgical System incorporates the latest advances in robotics and computer technology and provides physicians with a sophisticated tool for surgical treatment.

Using this technology, incisions can be smaller, which means they are less invasive and likely reduce recovery time at the hospital. Robotic surgery also provides 3D visualizations of the anatomy. Allowing the surgeon to sit comfortably at the controls also reduces fatigue and physical strain, and can help shorten surgical times.

Robotic surgery is a great tool for bariatric, colorectal, urology, and gynecological procedures.

Learn more about the da Vinci Surgical System or schedule your virtual consult for bariatric surgery here.