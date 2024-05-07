GBMC RX - Elder Care

Many people are familiar with Gilchrist's hospice care, but they also provide a broad range of medical services wherever patients call home.

Catering to older adults whether vigorous or nearing end-of-life, the skilled team collaborates closely with social workers, nurses, and support staff to offer specialized care for Maryland's growing elderly population. Medical professionals can see patients in their home or care facility to make visits more comfortable for both the caregiver and the patients as well.

With over 60 providers, including 22 physicians, Gilchrist serves as the largest Geriatric practice in the state. Physicians are board certified in geriatric medicine, hospice and palliative medicine.

Gilchrist partners with facilities across Central Maryland, ensuring care is accessible at home, in clinics, and beyond. This is Gilchrist's commitment—to meet individuals where they are, embracing the diverse places people call home.

Learn more here.