GBMC RX: Breaking barriers to seeking care and ensuring equitable healthcare access for all

GBMC is committed to ensuring everyone has access to healthcare. While people may be familiar with the term 'food desert', there are also areas of Baltimore City that are effective 'health deserts', and GBMC is dedicated to breaking down some of the more common barriers to care.

At GBMC Health Partners in Jonestown, the team manages the care of patients, both in providing preventive care treatments (immunizations, screening tests, etc.) as well as managing any chronic diseases, like hypertension or diabetes. The team connects patients to specialists when needed. Those in need can also be connected to services like Lyft for appointments, grocery delivery, and healthy cooking classes.

In partnership with Gilchrist, GBMC also has a home healthcare program for geriatric patients who cannot leave the home due to medical or physical conditions.

