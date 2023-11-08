Marilyn Mosby decides against testifying in perjury trial

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby decided not to take the stand in her own perjury trial and the defense now rests.

Mosby is on trial facing perjury charges for withdrawing money from her retirement fund during the pandemic.

The government is arguing that Mosby was not facing financial hardship when she withdrew funds under the Care Act, which was passed during COVID-19 to help people who were employed but could not afford to put funds towards their retirement accounts.

Prosecutors say she used the money to claim hardship for her travel business and to use as a down payment on a property she was purchasing.

"There was no limitation as to how Mrs. Mosby could spend the money," J. Wyndal Gordon said.

The government began the second day of the trial by continuing to question their third witness, the forensic accountant.

Mosby's defense attorney said her business was started long before she received the retirement funds , and that the Cares Act did not specify how many times she was able to withdraw, only that it couldn’t exceed $100,000.

Day 2 of the trial concluded with the judge asking both the defense and prosecutors to be prepared for closing arguments on Day 3.

