Man struck and killed by car at Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle he was directing at a Baltimore gas station, Wednesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., Baltimore police responded to a gas station lot in the 5600 block of The Alameda.

When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the 58-year-old was directing the 31-year-old driver of the vehicle to back up closer to the pumps when he was struck.

The 31-year-old remained on the scene.

This incident is under investigation.