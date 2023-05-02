Man stabs pregnant wife, dies later that day after being hit by tractor-trailer

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left a suspect in a stabbing dead Monday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m., police responded to Route 50 at Route 193 for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to MSP, a pedestrian walked into traffic and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The pedestrian, 42-year-old Maurice Logan Mitchell of Annapolis, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Mitchell was considered a suspect in a stabbing that occurred earlier today in Annapolis.

Just before 2 p.m., Annapolis police were called to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, where Shaniqua Mitchell, 32, Maurice Mitchell's wife, was stabbed multiple times. Maurice Mitchell fled the scene.

Shaniqua Mitchell, who is pregnant, identified Maurice Mitchell as her attacker to police.

Police determined the stabbing to be a domestic incident.

Shaniqua Mitchell is currently hospitalized in serious condition.

Anyone with information can contact the Annapolis Police Department at 410-260-3439.