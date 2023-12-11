Man pleads guilty after threatening to 'shoot up' Maine high school

A 25-year-old man is facing years in federal prison for threatening to "shoot up" Portsmouth High School in Maine.

Kyle Hendrickson was arrested on April 13, one day after authorities say he was outside the school with a handgun. He reportedly posted a video to Snapchat with overlay text that said, "imma shoot up the school."

Hendrickson was indicted on two charges, possessing a firearm in a school zone and interstate threatening communications, in September. He pleaded guilty to both charges on Monday.

Prosecutors said they had surveillance footage that showed Hendrickson's vehicle outside of the high school at the time the Snapchat video was recorded. They also noted that law enforcement recovered an AR-15 rife, a shotgun, body amour and numerous rounds of ammunition after they searched Hendrickson's vehicle.

The handgun that Hendrickson featured in his Snapchat video was reportedly recovered near a motel where he had been staying.

The DOJ says each charge can include a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. In total, that means Hendrickson could face up to a decade behind bars, six years of supervised probation and a fine of $500,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15, 2024.

