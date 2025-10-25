Man killed, 7-year-old injured in North Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — A double shooting killed one person and left a 7-year-old boy injured Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man and the 7-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the man died from his injuries, police say.

The 7-year-old's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officials say the 7-year-old was in a passing car when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.