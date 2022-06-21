Man injured in drive-by shooting on birthday in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A drive-by shooting interrupted a birthday party in South Baltimore Tuesday evening.

A man was shot but is expected to survive.

In the Lakeland community, a car and house were also sprayed with bullets.

Family members said the man who was celebrating his birthday was injured in the shooting, and was rushed to the hospital.

Baltimore Police responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. on Marbourne Avenue.

“It’s just sad that this neighborhood has gotten as bad as it is,” neighbor David Handler said.

Neighbors found themselves behind police caution tape as detectives and crime scene technicians collected evidence from a nearby home.

“When you’ve got people being shot on the street, no it does not make me feel safe at all,” Handler said.

#BREAKING



Baltimore Police on scene investigating after suspect(s) opened fire in the 2500 block of Marbourne Ave.



One house has at least two visible bullet holes in a window.



According to family on scene, a man in his 20’s was hit and taken to area hospital.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/WEH2N7hpt5 — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) June 21, 2022

Closer look at damage to home and vehicle from gunfire in the 2500 block of Marbourne Ave.



Crime lab on scene taking pictures.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/2s4NQNVlAl — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) June 21, 2022

The man was shot in the arm.

Police are investigating to find out if it was a targeted attack.

No arrests have been made.

“Could’ve been right in the middle of it,” Handler said. “Not good and it’s just sad, because, like I said this was a quiet and peaceful neighborhood but it’s not there anymore.”

Children and adults were in the house at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, call Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.

