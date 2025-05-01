Man fleeing from police kills Maryland woman in crash in Newark

BALTIMORE — A Maryland woman is dead after a serious crash in Newark, Delaware.

The incident happened in the area of E. Main St. and Haines St.

Marina Vasconcelos, a University of Delaware grad student, was identified as the pedestrian killed in the crash.

She was hit and killed by a U-Haul truck.

The driver, 22-year-old Gordon Turner of New Castle, is being charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Turner fled from officers before losing control and hitting her and another student who survived.

After his arrest, police learned turner is a fugitive wanted by police agencies in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

This crash remains under investigation by the Newark Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 302-366-7100.