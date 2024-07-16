Watch Now
Man dies after plane crashes into Tred Avon River in Talbot County

<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 16, 2024

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a small plane crash in Talbot County Tuesday morning.

Around 9:38 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the 6800 block of Travelers Rest Circle in Easton for reports of a small plane crash.

Witnesses called 911 after watching it crash. Police say the plane took off from Tipton Airport before crashing into the Tred Avon River.

The man was headed towards Easton airport when the crash happened.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have also been notified.

This incident remains under investigation.

