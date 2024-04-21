Man dies after house fire in Randallstown

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has died after a house fire in Randallstown Saturday night.

Officials have identified the man as 38-year-old Darris Chandis Lilly.

Fire crews arrived to the 4200 block of wards Chapel Road, around 1:22 a.m., and could see heavy fire showing from the rear of the home.

Officials say firefighters entered the home and found Lilly on the first floor in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.