Man arrested in connection to Mt. Washington burglary

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of burglaries in the Mount Washington area.

Izaak Franklin, 27, has been charged with first degree burglary and theft.

Since July 30, there were were five confirmed break-ins and several attempted break-ins reported in the area.

All the incidents happened during the day while homeowners were away or at work.

Baltimore Police identified a person of interest, later identified as Franklin, through a Metro Crime Stoppers poster.

Despite his face being seen clearly on camera, District 5 Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer points to a 2024 law passed by the Maryland state legislature that prevents police from using facial recognition technology in this case.

Franklin was arrested in the 400 block of East Preston Street and he was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

