Man accused of murdering mother-in-law, assaulting wife in Frederick County

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law in Walkersville.

On June 22, Frederick County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene in the 8400 block of Foresight Lane and found the victim, 68-year-old Christine Liboula, dead inside of a home.

Charging documents say deputies initially arrived to the home for a report of cardiac arrest.

On the scene, officers spoke with Pavel Obambe, Liboula's son-in-law, and he told them she likely had a seizure and fell down the stairs.

Officers thought this was suspicious since Pavel was argumentative with the 911 operator when he reported Liboula's death.

After an autopsy was conducted, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore found that Liboula's manner of death was homicide, with injuries consistent with strangulation, asphyxiation and blunt force trauma.

Investigators later discovered that the night before, Pavel allegedly assaulted his wife, Aigis Obambe, and falsely imprisoned her after she told him she wanted to go to work.

Liboula got home and tried to stop the assault, but Aigis ultimately left the home for the night. This left Liboula, Pavel and five small children in the house, charging documents say.

Sometime after Aigis left and the kids were in their bedrooms, an argument happened between Pavel and Liboula.

Throughout the night, the children reported hearing loud noises, Pavel turning lights on and off, going up and down the stairs to where Liboula sleeps and him going to the bathroom a lot.

This behavior continued until Pavel left in the early morning hours of June 22. He returned after brief absence and one of the children found Liboula unresponsive in the basement, prompting Pavel to call 911.

Liboula was found lying on her back at the bottom of the basement.

Pavel was taken into custody and was charged with first- and second-degree murder, second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

Authorities say there is no belief that there are additional suspects involved.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information related to this incident, contact detectives at 301-600-2817.