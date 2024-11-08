Man accused of making numerous ghost guns in his home, 80 firearms recovered

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his home.

Following a brief manhunt, Jerod Adam Taylor was arrested at his home in St. Mary's County on open warrants related to the investigation of a weapons cache found on November 7.

Police responded to a reported domestic assault in the 20000 block of Goddard Road in Lexington Park.

Taylor fled before police got there.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Police quickly learned Taylor possessed multiple firearms, as they were in plain view when they arrived to the house. He is legally prohibited from owning firearms due to prior convictions.

During the investigation, numerous weapons were seized including 80 firearms, multiple 3D-printed ghost guns, an AK-47, a fully automatic rifle and more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition.

Various gun manufacturing tools were also found.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Taylor was taken into custody without incident. He's currently being held in the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.