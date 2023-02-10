Cinnamon Toast Crunch pancakes and other cereal-flavored pancake mixes you can buy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Cereal is an easy and quick breakfast most kids (and many adults) love, thanks to fun flavors and characters and the way it tastes so good with milk. Pancakes, though, are a staple for weekends when you have a bit more time to prepare a meal. You can add eggs and bacon and maple syrup and turn it into a comforting start to a — hopefully — less hectic day.

But we’ve all had those mornings where we just can’t decide between breakfast options. Or maybe we want both pancakes and cereal, but that’s a bit too much food. Thanks to your favorite baking brands, though, you don’t have to choose. Simply find a pancake mix with your favorite cereal type built in!

Cinnamon Toast Crunch pancakes and other cereal-flavored pancakes mixes are just a click away on Amazon and Walmart. Here are five you can order now.

The Betty Crocker Cinnamon Toast Crunch Complete Cinnadust Pancake Mix comes in a 15.6-ounce box and sells for $3.59 on Amazon. It makes about 16 3.5-inch pancakes.

The kit comes with the pancake mix, “Cinnadust” and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Add water or milk to the mix and pour onto a griddle for tasty Cinnamon Toast Crunch pancakes. Amazon reviewers have used the mix in a waffle maker with success as well.

“Pancakes+ Cinnamon Toast Crunch= heaven in your mouth. I mean how can you go wrong,” wrote Amazon user Briana Styles. “It’s as good, if not better than you you imagine it is for sure.”

If you’re not satisfied with just Cinnamon Toast Crunch pancakes, Betty Crocker also sells a cake mix, a cookie mix, and a coffee cake mix with the cereal mixed in.

Cap’n Crunch’s Berrytastic Pancake Mix sells in a set. Get two 24-ounce boxes of pancake mix plus a 24-ounce bottle of Ocean Blue maple-flavored syrup to go with it for $14.44 on Amazon.

“These Pancakes were like eating Cap’n Crunch without all the mouth cuts lol,” joked Amazon reviewer Mrs. KT. “Everybody loved them.”

You can also find a 32-ounce box of the pancake mix for $2.97 and a 24-ounce version for the same price at Walmart.com.

Pick up a 16-ounce Mrs. Butterworths Epic Fruity Pebbles Pancake Mix at Walmart for $5.98. The kit comes with the mix, vanilla frosting and Fruity Pebbles cereal for topping. Add water to the mix and milk to the frosting that goes on top.

“This pancake mix is amazing! It was a hit for the whole family!” wrote Walmart reviewer BrittneyF. “I love that the extra frosting and fruity pebbles came in the kit which made the preparation possible a breeze! What a treat!”

You can find a bright red 24-ounce bottle of Mrs. Butterworth’s Fruity Pebbles Flavored Pancake Syrup on Walmart.com for $3.34 to go with your pancakes. And Duncan Hines makes a complementary cake mix that sells for $4.23 on Amazon.

OK, you may not think of Dunkaroos as a cereal, but it is, as of 2021! And since we can’t get enough of the flavor of these cookies and frosting together, buying the Dunkaroos Complete Pancake Kit with Rainbow Sprinkles in a 16.2-ounce box for $4.12 on Walmart is a must. The mix comes together with water or milk, and frosting is included to ice your finished pancakes. The mix makes about 16 total 3/5-inch pancakes.

“I made these on the morning after a sleep over with my niece and nephew,” wrote Walmart reviewer Allana. “We topped with the Dunkaroo frosting. YUM. Easy to mix, no eggs required and another good item to have in the pantry for an interactive cooking experience with the kids. I had a bit of nostalgia from my childhood Dunkaroo snacks days too.”

Dunkaroos are also available as cookie dough for $2.38.

The Betty Crocker Lucky Charms Complete Marshmallow Pancake Kit comes in a 14.5-ounce mix sold at Walmart for $3.78. The kit includes Lucky Charms marshmallows and cereal to top off your finished pancakes. This is another mix that only needs water or milk to finish the batter.

“As a huge fan of Lucky Charms cereal, once I saw these on the shelf I had to try them,” Walmart reviewer KrystalM wrote. “They were so delicious! I loved that they had some cereal to top the pancakes off with. The flavor within the pancakes was sweet by itself, but added in syrup on top made it super sweet and super delicious.”

Do you like the idea of infusing your favorite childhood cereal flavors into pancake mixes?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.