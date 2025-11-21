Magic Merryland Festival returns! Here's a look at your weekend planner.

Thanksgiving Farmer's Market-Sat.: Get stocked up for Thanksgiving at the Howard County Thanksgiving Farmers Market. It goes from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. tomorrow at the Tiber market in Old Ellicott City. You can find seasonal snacks, fresh baked goods, and handmade home decor.

Indigenous People's Celebration-Sun.: The Irvine Nature Center is celebrating Indigenous People's month on Sunday. Enjoy a hike down to their Native American educational site where you can learn how to do things like grind corn, start a fire, and make rope. It goes from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Magic of Merryland Festival-Sat.: The Magic of Merryland festival returns to Harbor East this weekend. Santa will be there at noon to take free pet photos.

Then at two, you can ride the Merryland express, and then the tree lighting at 5:30.

