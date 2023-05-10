Lockout at Franklin High School lifted after reports of shots fired

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The lockout at Franklin High School has been lifted after Baltimore County Police investigated reports of shots fired in the 11900 block of Reisterstown Road.

The school was on lockout as a result of the police activity in the area according to BCPS spokesperson Charles Herndon.

Police say nearby schools were either placed on lockdown or lockout status as officers searched the surrounding area.

Lockout is when access from the outside is restricted both inside and outside the building.

Police say shell casings have been located and there are no confirmed victims at this time.