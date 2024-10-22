Lockdown over at Annapolis naval installation after reports of suspicious person

UPDATE( 8:35PM): The lockdown has been lifted and the all clear was given.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The North Severn side of the Naval Support Activity Annapolis has been placed on lockdown.

They've done this due to a suspicious person in the area.

This military installation is located across the Severn River from the Naval Academy.

It's responsible for providing base support services to the United States Naval Academy, North Severn complex, Chesapeake Bay Detachment, and Navy Reserve Center.

This story will continue to be updated.