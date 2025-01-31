Lockdown lifted at the Naval Academy following multiple bomb threats

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The lockdown has been lifted at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement responded to multiple bomb threats at the North Severn Complex.

Officials say all affected areas were cleared and there is no active threat at this time.

All gates are open and the installation has returned to normal operating conditions.

Parents and families with children at the Child Development Centers may proceed to the centers to retrieve their children at this time.

