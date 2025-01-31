Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lockdown lifted at the Naval Academy following multiple bomb threats

IMG_3153.jpg
Chris Verri
IMG_3153.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The lockdown has been lifted at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement responded to multiple bomb threats at the North Severn Complex.

IMG_3155.jpg

Officials say all affected areas were cleared and there is no active threat at this time.

IMG_3154.jpg

All gates are open and the installation has returned to normal operating conditions.

Parents and families with children at the Child Development Centers may proceed to the centers to retrieve their children at this time.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are