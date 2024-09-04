Z Vault cafe to close in Bel AIr

BEL AIR, Md. — A Bel Air coffeeshop is closing soon, after more than five years on Main Street.

Z Vault posted on social media:

It is with a heavy heart to announce this news… Z Vault will be closing its doors indefinitely on September 30, 2024. It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of the Bel Air community for over five years. We appreciate each and every one of our customers and will miss seeing your smiling faces every day.

The cafe has offered coffee, tea, smoothies and juices, along with pastries and other food, in an elegant setting.

It took over the former Bank of America drive-thru building on South Main at Churchville Road.