Uncle's Hawaiian Grindz in Harford County to close restaurant at the end of the year

FALLSTON, Md. — Uncle's Hawaiian Grindz announced on Facebook it's closing its Fallston restaurant on December 31.

They've been in business for 8 years in the Fallston Shopping Center next to the Horizon Cinemas.

"It has been our privilege to share Hawaiian food and culture with Harford County and beyond over the last 8 years. We have met so many amazing people along the way… kind and supportive clientele, talented local farmers and hard-working vendors, and above all else our restaurant family of staff that have contributed their time and efforts to making Uncle’s an Ohana," the team said in a Facebook post.

The post goes on to say, "Thank you to the Harford County community for all your support during our time as Uncle’s. We live in this county, we believe in this county, and we love this county."

Uncle's last day will be December 31. They will continue on as a catering company in the new year.

