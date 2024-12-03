Two Baltimore dive bars named among America's best for food

BALTIMORE — The best food is not always served at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Hole-in-the-wall, dive bars also boast some great eats.

Geek Nexus surveyed 3,000 adults nationwide to uncover the best places for a drink and some grub.

Baltimore had two bars on the list. Aptly named, The Dive in Canton made the list for its "friendly atmosphere, nostalgic take on cocktails and their traditional, classic bar food."

They're known for their smashburgers and even have a Dorito Fire pizza containing "Dorito essence," according to their menu.

The Dive is 113 out of 120 on the list.

The Horse You Came In On in Fells Point is the other Baltimore bar to make the list. Rich with history, The Horse is the oldest continually running saloon in America, established in 1775, according to its website.

It's Baltimore's oldest saloon, and the only bar in Maryland to exist before, during, and after prohibition.

Not only does it have a great atmosphere but it has a solid bar food lineup of burgers, wings, and nachos.

The Horse is 116 out of 120.

The number one dive bar for food, according to the Geek Nexus survey, is The Vortex in Atlanta.

You can check out the entire list here.