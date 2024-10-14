Tous les Jours bakery chain coming to Towson, Columbia

TOWSON, Md. — A new bakery chain is expanding in the Baltimore region, with plans to open stores in downtown Towson and Columbia.

It's a French bakery that hails from South Korea - and it's not even the first Korea-based French bakery that's coming to this area.

Tous les Jours (pronouned "too lay joor," which means "everyday" in French) already has a location in Ellicott City.

Now it also plans to open in the prominent corner building on York Road and Pennsylvania Avenue (former Wells Fargo) in Towson.

It's also opening in Columbia's Lakeside Retail Center, on Stanford Boulevard, according to the bakery's website.

The bakery offers various breads, pastries, and drinks (including some smoothies), as well as sandwiches and large cakes.

The other South-Korea-based-French-bakery is Paris Baguette, which is set to open just down the street at the Towson Row shopping center, on York and Towsontowne Boulevard.