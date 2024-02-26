Watch Now
Three Quiznos shops remain in Maryland

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
Posted at 11:19 AM, Feb 26, 2024
BALTIMORE — The last Quiznos sub shop in the Baltimore area recently closed, leaving just three Quiznos locations in Maryland.

Quiznos has closed its Towson store, in the Pleasant Plains Shopping Center on Taylor Avenue at Loch Raven Boulevard. Shopping center owner MFI Realty currently lists that space as vacant.

There is a Quiznoslocation at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The only other locations remaining in Maryland are in western Maryland (Hagerstown) and Prince George's County, according to Quiznos website.

There are fewer than 200 Quiznos locations nationwide.

