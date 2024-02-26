Three Quiznos shops remain in Maryland

BALTIMORE — The last Quiznos sub shop in the Baltimore area recently closed, leaving just three Quiznos locations in Maryland.

Quiznos has closed its Towson store, in the Pleasant Plains Shopping Center on Taylor Avenue at Loch Raven Boulevard. Shopping center owner MFI Realty currently lists that space as vacant.

There is a Quiznoslocation at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Quiznos at BWI



The only other locations remaining in Maryland are in western Maryland (Hagerstown) and Prince George's County, according to Quiznos website.

There are fewer than 200 Quiznos locations nationwide.