The Voltaggio's, Maryland's own Top Chef brothers are cooking up a brand new concept in their hometown

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland's Top Chef brothers are cooking up a brand new concept in their hometown.

Wye Oak Tavern, a modern-day tavern and steakhouse, will be part of a brand new hotel opening soon in downtown Frederick.

It's the first restaurant Bryan and Michael Voltaggio will open together.

The Brothers Voltaggio gained national fame squaring off in the season six finals of Bravo's cooking competition show, Top Chef.

Michael won, with Bryan finishing as first runner-up, yet both have enjoyed award-winning careers in the restaurant industry.

Bryan remains in Frederick, where he's owned and operated several upscale eateries, including VOLT on N. Market Street, which closed in 2020, and was renamed Thatcher & Rye.

Wye Oak Tavern Bryan Voltaggio

That too closed at the end of June. The Ordinary Hen now occupies the location under different ownership.

Meanwhile, the Voltaggio's newest venture marks a piece of Frederick history.

The hotel housing Wye Oak Tavern, is the first to open downtown in half-a-century.

Named Visitation Hotel, the 65-room building is located inside an 1800s convent and Catholic school.

In fact, Wye Oak incorporates some original artifacts from the school in floor plan.

For example, the altar has been transformed into the restaurant’s bar, framed by the school's original stained-glass windows.

Visitation Hotel

Visitation Hotel

Meanwhile, the school auditorium, with its original stage, is being re-purposed to host weddings.

The Voltaggio's will also have a hand in that with Acorn Provisions, a specialty catering company they'll run out of the hotel.

Visitation Hotel

Visitation Hotel and Wye Oak Tavern is expected to open at 211 E. Church Street in the coming weeks.

Bryan is expected to lead day-to-day operations, with Michael in a more creative role out of his home base in Los Angeles.

