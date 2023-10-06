The taste of victory: Local eateries tout special Orioles flavors

BALTIMORE — Eat up the excitement, O's fans. This moment has been a long time coming.

Some businesses are taking "eat it up" literally.

The Charmery's flavor of the week is Gunnar Henny-shot, named for the Most Valuable Oriole this year, Gunnar Henderson.

It's a pecan-pie ice cream splashed with Hennessy liquor.

The Charmery has shops in Towson, Hampden and Columbia.

For more sweet treats, there's Orioles Magic cupcakes over in Timonium at Cake by Jason.

They are Funfetti cupcakes topped with vanilla buttercream, Orioles sprinkles, and a little O's Magic glitter!

If you're going big, The Yummery Bakery in White Marsh has your back.

They're selling Orioles hat cakes.

They cost $135 and you have to order them a week in advance. They also come in multiple flavors.

Miss Shirley's Cafe is bringing back Playoff Pancakes - decadently sweet buttermilk pancakes with crushed Oreos, topped with orange whipped cream, custom Orioles M&Ms and powdered sugar.

Meanwhile, By The Docks restaurant in Middle River is offering a special Orioles-themed menu, for the price of $66.83, in reference to the O's World Series wins.

The four-course menu includes an Old Bay Caesar salad, 25-ounce Tomahawk bone-in ribeye steak topped with crabmeat, and Smith Island cake.