The Roast Coffee in Glen Arm unveils its menu

GLEN ARM, Md. — A new cafe coming to a historic Baltimore County train station just announced its menu, and it's been generating a lot of buzz from the local community.

The Roast coffee shop plans to open in mid-March at the small, 115-year-old Glen Arm Station, on Glen Arm Road.

The cafe has revealed that it will have use a variety of local products, including tea from Hampden-based Wight Tea Company, eggs from Glen Arm's Willow Valley Farm, baked goods from Woodlea Bakery (in Baltimore and Bel Air), hot chocolate made withPrigel Family Creamery milk. and lavender essence from White Hall's Star Bright Farm.

The menu promises hot and iced drinks, breakfast dishes like the "Sunrise Sando" and "Off The Rails Breakfast Burrito," lunch items like the "Trackside Bratwurst," pastries, and grab'n'go snacks.

There will also be some outdoor seating, and an event space dubbed The Hub.

Its commitment to the building's history includes using the wood from the original station for the cafe tables.

The coffee shop has been a long time coming; the building was revitalized and got a state tax credit before The Roast could open.