The Peach Truck to make stops throughout Baltimore region

BALTIMORE — A company that delivers fresh peaches is rolling into town to sell the summer fruit at designated pick-up locations.

It's called The Peach Truck, and it's coming to the Baltimore area over the next several months.

The Peach Truck is a Tennessee-based company that has delivered and dropped off domestically-grown peaches since 2012, across 25 different states.

The company says its peaches are "minimally treated" and picked the same day they're shipped.

"Grocery store peaches have a long journey and cold storage between a farm to the shelf to your table, but our produce is hand-picked at the perfect time and packed the same day it ships to you. That means a sweeter, juicier peach for you, a better deal for our partner farms, and a step in the right direction for a smarter, more sustainable food chain," says The Peach Truck.

It'll be making stops throughout the Baltimore area starting in May and going through the summer, including sites like Key Brewing Company in Dundalk and Harford Mall in Bel Air on May 25; and North Plaza Shopping Center in Parkville on May 27.

The truck will also be at Ingleside Shopping Center in Woodlawn, Timonium Square, Mondawmin Mall, Arundel Mills, and many other locations.

Customers can get a 12-pound box of peaches for $45 (discounts are available for larger quantities). The peaches can be pre-ordered, and can also be delivered; more information is on ThePeachTruck.com .

