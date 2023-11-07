The Local Oyster closing both Baltimore locations on Saturday

BALTIMORE — The Local Oyster will close both Baltimore locations for good this Saturday.

Founder Nick Schauman made the announcement in a video on Instagram.

"Hey Baltimore. We are humbled by your support over the years but it is with heavy hearts that we regret to inform you that both The Local Oyster Mount Vernon and Locust Point will be closing their doors for good this Saturday Nov 11."

He goes on to say, "We have given it our best effort and done everything we can but, unfortunately, the time has come and the hard decision had to be made."

The Local Oyster started in 2013 as a traveling oyster bar. It gained a loyal following and was able to open up a location in the Mount Vernon Marketplace in 2015

The standalone Locust Point location opened in September 2022.

The founder says they aren't going away and will refocus on catering and events.

