The Local Fry to open at Northwood Commons shopping center

A popular Hampden eatery, with a unique twist on French fries, has big expansion plans.

The Local Fry has been at The Rotunda on 40th Street since the shopping center's major revitalization. It's known for offering fries topped with everything from taco beef to Korean BBQ ribeye to pineapple salsa.

Since opening in Hampden, The Local Fry has branched out into serving chicken wings and setting up shop at Camden Yards.

Now it's coming to another bustling Baltimore shopping center - Northwood Commons, across from Morgan State University.

The Local Fry said in a message:

We are very happy and excited to be expanding to Northwood Commons. The aim is to be open by the end of August. A location beside Morgan State University was a no-brainer and we hope to be a staple in the community. Our franchise partner that is opening this location has also signed on to do an additional 5 stores after this.

The five additional stores are planned for areas like northern Virginia, New Jersey, and Atlanta, Ga.