The Charmery whips up new 'Pay Lamar' ice cream urging Ravens to sign star QB

BALTIMORE — Ravens fans appear divided on the team's recent move to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The former NFL MVP is now free to negotiate with other teams after he and the Ravens failed to agree on a lucrative long-term contract extension.

Widespread reports have suggested a potential deal fell through due to Jackson's demands that a certain amount of the money be guaranteed.

Some in Baltimore say let him go while others including David Alima, co-owner of Baltimore-based ice cream shop, The Charmery, are urging the Ravens "to just pay" him.

The discussion motivated Alima to whip up a brand new ice cream called 'Pay Lamar.'

“I’m a lifelong fan of The Ravens and I honestly think they need to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore,” said Alima. “He’s not only an integral part of the team, Lamar is an integral part of this city, which is why we’re releasing this ice cream.”

It's the Charmery's version of a Pay Day candy bar turned into caramel and peanut butter flavored ice cream, filled with with roasted peanuts and chocolate chips.

You can get yourself a scoop of 'Pay Lamar' at any of the Charmery's four Maryland stores beginning Friday, March 10.

Pints are also available for purchase online.

“It’s our way to come together as a community to encourage The Ravens to just Pay Lamar and keep the team together,” said Alima.

All hope is not lost, any offer Jackson may receive the Ravens will have the opportunity to match. If not, the team will walk away with two first round draft picks as compensation.