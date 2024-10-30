Watch Now
The Charmery unveils "Harmery" flavors

BALTIMORE — This spooky treat is certainly a scream.

It's The Charmery's "Harmery" flavors, making their annual return.

This year, all five options - for better or for weird - are ballpark-themed.

Ice-cream options to try include Soft Pretzel, Ben's Chili, and - arguably the weirdest - Hotdog Race.

That one is vanilla ice cream, with mustard, ketchup and relish swirled in.

The Baltimore-based ice cream shop says flavors are not meant to be disgusting, but to stretch the imagination of what ice cream can be.

You can try all of them today through Friday, at The Chamery's Hampden, Towson or Columbia locations (or Chevy Chase and Walter Reed in the D.C. area).

