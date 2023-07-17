Summer Restaurant Weeks and Craft Beverages returns in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY — The food is piling up in Maryland as Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announces the return of Summer Restaurant Weeks and Craft Beverages.

From July 17 to July 30, more than 30 restaurants will have special menus that will offer either a bundle of Prix Fixe menus or special menu selections, combos, or family-style meal options.

Customers are offered a diverse set of dining selections from Asian fusion to Indian to farm-to-table vegan options and everything in between.

“Howard County has an incredibly diverse tapestry of international cuisines. From authentic Korean BBQ and Indian flavors to Italian pasta and farm to table vegan options, everyone is bound to find something that satisfies their taste buds,” said Executive Ball. “Now’s the time to grab that friend you haven’t seen in a long time, the family member who wants to try new things but is scared to try, or a colleague to meet over a quick bite and bring them to one of our delicious participating restaurants.”

Along with the dining festivities, four lucky diners will win a $100 gift card from different participating restaurants.

“Restaurant Weeks has always been widely popular with visitors and residents alike,” added Amanda Hof, Executive Director for Visit Howard County. “This year, we are especially sensitive to the fact that businesses and consumers are feeling inflation's sting and are supporting both by purchasing four $100 gift cards from different participating restaurants and giving them away to four lucky Restaurant Weeks enthusiasts.”

