SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Starbucks is opening a new location in Baltimore County.

The coffee chain is expected to open it's newest shop by mid-2024 at Tradepoint Atlantic's Marketplace in Sparrows Point.

They will join other new food spots like Denny's Popeyes and Royal Farms.

The 3,300-acre logistics and industrial center sits at the old Bethlehem Steel site.

Large national companies such as Amazon, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, and Perdue have built distribution sites at the location.