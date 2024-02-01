Stanford Kitchen & Stanford Grill changing name to "Glenwood's"

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The popular Stanford Kitchen restaurant in Owings Mills is getting a new name.

Blueridge Restaurant Group owns Stanford Kitchen off of Owings Mills Boulevard, as well as the original Stanford Grill in Columbia and one in Rockville.

The restaurant group announced Wednesday that it will change the Stanford name to "Glenwood's."

Blueridge also plans to open more restaurants, to about 20 over the next few years.

Besides the Stanford restaurants, Blueridge operates Copper Canyon Grill, which has four locations, including one at Arundel Mills.

A Blueridge representative said the name will be changed to "Glenwood's" gradually over the next few months. No other significant changes are being planned, to the menu or atmosphere.

Managing member David Jones said in a press release: