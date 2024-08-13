Sprouts Farmers Market announces grand opening in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Sprouts Farmers Market will officially open at the end of the month on Baltimore Boulevard in Westminster.
The supermarket announced it will hold a grand opening, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 6:45 a.m. August 30.
The grand opening celebration will run through Sunday, Sept. 1.
The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, at the new Westminster Station shopping center at 255 Baltimore Boulevard.
This will be the sixth Sprouts in Maryland.
There'll be a tasting bar of seasonal produce as part of a "pop-up party" out front, giveaways, and games throughout the weekend.
The first 100 in-store shoppers on Friday and Saturday will get a free goodie bag filled with special products and samples. The first 400 guests on Friday will get a free long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral.
Shoppers also have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Sept. 1 when they sign up via the Westminster store page on Sprouts' website.
Westminster Mayor Mona Becker said in a statement:
Westminster has a rich agricultural heritage and the addition of Sprouts to our community not only provides access to fresh, healthy food options but also creates 80 job opportunities for our residents. Westminster attracts businesses that enhance the quality of life for our residents and the surrounding area.