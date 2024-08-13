Sprouts Farmers Market announces grand opening in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Sprouts Farmers Market will officially open at the end of the month on Baltimore Boulevard in Westminster.

The supermarket announced it will hold a grand opening, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 6:45 a.m. August 30.

The grand opening celebration will run through Sunday, Sept. 1.

The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, at the new Westminster Station shopping center at 255 Baltimore Boulevard.

This will be the sixth Sprouts in Maryland.

There'll be a tasting bar of seasonal produce as part of a "pop-up party" out front, giveaways, and games throughout the weekend.

The first 100 in-store shoppers on Friday and Saturday will get a free goodie bag filled with special products and samples. The first 400 guests on Friday will get a free long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral.

Shoppers also have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Sept. 1 when they sign up via the Westminster store page on Sprouts' website.

Westminster Mayor Mona Becker said in a statement: